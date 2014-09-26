* Hindalco Industries gains 2.9 percent. * Value buying seen after 9.2 percent slump over the previous four sessions. * India's top court cancelled Hindalco's Talabira I/II and Mahan coal blocks on Wednesday. * Investors say de-allocation of Mahan and Talabira II would have little impact. * The blocks were not producing and were awaiting environmental clearance, they add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)