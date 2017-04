* 10-year benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.48 percent. * Finance ministry and central bank officials will meet at 3 pm India time to finalise the borrowing plan. * The 120 billion rupees debt sale will also be key. * Brent crude holds above $97 a barrel but set for its third weekly fall in four. * Sentiment, however, will remain cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 30. * 10-year paper seen in an 8.46 to 8.52 percent range until borrowing details. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)