(Changes 8th bullet point to say Ranbaxy is in the process of being acquired by Sun Pharma, and not yet a unit of Sun Pharma) * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains more than 6 pct. * Heads towards biggest single-day gain since April 9. * Credit Suisse says Sun has received a Form 483 from the U.S. FDA on a Gujarat facility. * FDA's Form 483 is a letter that notifies company of objectionable conditions * Traders say low chances of an import alert. * Credit Suisse notes the Form 483 given to Sun contained "no data integrity issues." * Says chances of an import alert are "low." * Ranbaxy Laboratories, which is in the process of being acquired by Sun Pharma, is also up 5.5 percent. * Sun said on Sept. 12 the FDA inspected ints plant, but expected "no material impact." * A Sun spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)