* The NSE index is up 0.21 percent, the BSE index rises 0.1 percent. * Stocks gain on value-buying after hitting their lowest intraday level since Aug. 26 on Thursday. * Recent under-performers gain. * Hindalco Industries is up 2.9 percent after a 9.2 percent slump over the previous four sessions. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2 percent. * The NSE index heading for a weekly fall of more than 2 percent, the biggest since the trading week ended on July 11. * Falls would snap a six-week gaining streak. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)