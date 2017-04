* The USD/INR pair trading at 61.55/56 versus Thursday's 61.34/35 close. * The pair touched 61.62 earlier, its strongest since Aug. 8. * Month-end demand from importers and fall in local shares aiding the pair. * Foreign fund flows key for direction. * Nifty trading down 0.5 percent. * Traders expected good resistance for the pair around 61.60 holding it in a 61.35 to 61.65 range for the rest of the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)