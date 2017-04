* 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 bps to 8.46 percent. * Traders gearing up for results of the 120-billion-rupee ($1.95 billion) bond auction. Bond Yield cut-off as per Reuters poll 8.27 2020 8.5904 8.60 2028 8.6314 9.20 2030 8.7029 8.30 2042 8.6935 * Finance ministry and RBI officials to meet at 3 pm India time (0930 GMT) to finalise borrowing plan for October-March. * India is expected to borrow 2.32 trillion rupees in the second half of the fiscal year, according to its budget. * But it could increase to 2.48 trillion rupees to include the 160-billion-rupee cut in the first half. * Sentiment to turn cautious ahead of the RBI's policy review on Sept. 30. (1 US dollar = 61.4450 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)