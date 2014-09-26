* Stocks, rupee, and bonds likely to be boosted after S&P raised
India's outlook to "stable" from "negative." ]
* However, caution expected ahead of RBI policy review on
Tuesday.
* RBI seen holding rates, next rate cut seen only in April-June
2015.
* Volatility also expected as banks square off books ahead of
the end of the quarter.
* Markets on holiday from Thursday to Monday due to festivals.
* For bonds, some support seen after the government says will
undertake "substantial" switch/buyback operations of bonds.
* Government says will borrow 2.40 trillion rupees ($39.25
billion) via bonds in the second half of 2014/15.
* Borrowing target is within expectations.
* For shares, window-dressing by funds could spark some buying
on recent gainers such as midcaps.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
No fixed date - India external debt
Tue: RBI policy review
Thurs: Markets closed
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data
Bank loan growth
Markets closed
