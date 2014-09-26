* Stocks, rupee, and bonds likely to be boosted after S&P raised India's outlook to "stable" from "negative." ] * However, caution expected ahead of RBI policy review on Tuesday. * RBI seen holding rates, next rate cut seen only in April-June 2015. * Volatility also expected as banks square off books ahead of the end of the quarter. * Markets on holiday from Thursday to Monday due to festivals. * For bonds, some support seen after the government says will undertake "substantial" switch/buyback operations of bonds. * Government says will borrow 2.40 trillion rupees ($39.25 billion) via bonds in the second half of 2014/15. * Borrowing target is within expectations. * For shares, window-dressing by funds could spark some buying on recent gainers such as midcaps. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH No fixed date - India external debt Tue: RBI policy review Thurs: Markets closed Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data Bank loan growth Markets closed (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters. com/)