* NSE's volatility gauge, India VIX surges 7.3 percent. * Heads towards fourth day of gains in five on fears of foreign investor sales. * Has risen nearly 20 percent since Sept. 22. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 11.33 billion rupees ($185.31 million) on Friday - NSE. * Overseas investors sold shares in each of the three sessions till Friday to a total of $337.9 million - CDSL * Their biggest selling streak since May. * Traders cite uncertainties including top court's cancellation of most coal blocks allotted since 1993. * State elections in October also seen weighing. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)