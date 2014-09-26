Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 98.928
Payment Date October 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 675 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0995130712
