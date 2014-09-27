KABUL, Sept 27 Afghanistan will delay paying
salaries to hundreds of thousands of civil servants next month
because it does not have enough money, a finance ministry
official said Saturday.
The government treasury now holds less than the 6.5 billion
Afghanis ($116 million) needed to begin processing monthly
salaries, said Alhaj Mohammad Aqa, director-general of treasury
in the ministry.
He would not say exactly how much money the government had
in its coffers, only that it was not enough to meet the payroll.
(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Pravin Char)