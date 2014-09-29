* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.5 percent. * Asian shares shrug off Friday's Wall Street rebound in the face of political unrest in Hong Kong. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan slumps 1.2 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 11.33 billion rupees ($185.31 million) on Friday - NSE. * Overseas investors sold shares in each of the three sessions till Friday to a total of $337.9 million - CDSL. * Caution expected ahead of the RBI policy review on Tuesday. * The RBI seen holding rates, next rate cut seen only in April-June 2015. * Window-dressing by funds due to quarter-end could spark some buying in midcaps. * Prime Minister Narendra Modi woos diaspora at giant New York rally. (1 US dollar = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)