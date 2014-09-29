* Sun TV Network Ltd is up 2.6 percent, while SpiceJet Ltd gains 2 percent. * Traders say gains seen due to management control of the two companies by family members of key opposition party leaders in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which until last week was led by Jayalalithaa Jayaram. * A special Indian court on Saturday sentenced chief minister Jayalalithaa to four years in jail in neighbouring Karnataka state. * Jayalalithaa will later on Monday file an appeal against the conviction with Karnataka's top court, which could overturn the verdict, according to Indian media. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)