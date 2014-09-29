* The USD/INR pair seen rangebound after Friday's 61.14/15 close. * The dollar holding near four-year highs against a basket of major currencies. * Most Asian currencies trading lower versus the dollar. * Month-end demand from importers seen aiding the pair. * Foreign fund flows key for direction. * Nifty futures trading down 0.4 percent. * The pair trading at 61.39/41 in offshore NDF indicative of spot indicative trade. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)