* Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, maker of coated textile fabric, jumps 10.3 percent. * DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund buys 1.27 million shares at 400 rupees a piece on Friday, according to NSE data. * Chairman and managing director's entity Suresh Kumar Poddar & Sons sold 350,000 shares at 400 rupees a share - NSE data. * The company's executive director, Manav Poddar, sold 350,000 shares at 400 rupees a piece - NSE data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)