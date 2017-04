* The USD/INR pair surges to as much as 61.4075 after Friday's 61.14/15 close. * Pair last trading at 61.3650/3750. * Rupee gives up most gains from Friday when currency rebounded from a one-and-a-half month low of 61.62. * S&P upgraded India's outlook to "stable" on Friday, sparking rally. * Asian currencies down 0.22 to 1 percent against dollar. * Dollar gains after U.S. raised estimate of Q2 GDP growth to 4.6 percent from 4.2 percent. * Month-end demand from importers seen aiding the pair. * The NSE index NSEI> up 0.15 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)