* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.45 percent. * Traders say upgrade in India's sovereign rating outlook by S&P has already been factored into the prices. * The market now awaiting the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday for further near-term direction. * The RBI seen holding rates steady on Tuesday, tone key. * Bonds to track rupee moves for intra-day clues. * Brent falls below $97 a barrel, close to a two-yr low hit last week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)