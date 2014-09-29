* IDBI Bank gains 0.8 percent. * Board approves hike in borrowing limit to 150 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) from 40 billion rupees. * Also approves infusion of additional capital of 583.4 million rupees by way of equity in unit IDBI asset management. (1 US dollar = 61.3800 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)