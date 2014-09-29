* VA Tech Wabag Ltd, engaged in waste water treatment, gains 3 percent. * Standard Chartered starts with "outperform" rating and a target of 1,880 rupees on Friday. * Says asset-light growth, high return on capital employed and net cash balance sheet, make it an attractive play in the mid-cap industrials space. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)