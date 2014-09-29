BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says co to invest 180 bln rupees in Jio this quarter
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter
* VA Tech Wabag Ltd, engaged in waste water treatment, gains 3 percent. * Standard Chartered starts with "outperform" rating and a target of 1,880 rupees on Friday. * Says asset-light growth, high return on capital employed and net cash balance sheet, make it an attractive play in the mid-cap industrials space. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: