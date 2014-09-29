* BSE index gains 0.16 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.1 percent. * Bucking the weak trend in Asian rivals in the face of political unrest in Hong Kong. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7 percent, hitting its lowest level since mid-May. * Exporters gain after the USD/INR pair rebounds, tracking weak Asian currencies. * The dollar hit a four-year peak against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Monday. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surges 3.2 percent, Lupin Ltd is up 1.2 percent. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 2.5 percent and Infosys advances 1.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)