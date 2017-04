* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 3.3 percent. * Adds to Friday's 4.2 percent surge. * Strong cash position, receding U.S. FDA risk seen as main reasons for gains. * Company had cash and cash equivalents of 75.90 billion rupees as on March 31, 2014, annual report shows. * Gains also helped as rupee weakens, which would help boost returns from overseas markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)