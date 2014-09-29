* Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd falls 1.1 percent. * Butterfly Gandhimathi bagged an order worth 2.04 billion rupees ($33.2 million) from the Tamil Nadu government in September 2013, according to BSE filings. * The order was for supply of 1 million pieces of table top wet grinders. * A special Indian court on Saturday sentenced chief minister Jayalalithaa to four years in jail in neighbouring Karnataka state. * Jayalalithaa has appealed to Karnataka's top court, which could overturn the verdict. ($1 = 61.4600 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)