* Cox & Kings surges 8 percent, Thomas Cook (India) jumps 6.9 percent. * Mahindra Holidays and Resorts gains 4.3 percent. * Modi said in New York on Sunday that India would allow visas on arrival for U.S. citizens. * Modi also said people of Indian origin would be granted lifetime visas.