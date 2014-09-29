BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says co to invest 180 bln rupees in Jio this quarter
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter
* Cox & Kings surges 8 percent, Thomas Cook (India) jumps 6.9 percent. * Mahindra Holidays and Resorts gains 4.3 percent. * Modi said in New York on Sunday that India would allow visas on arrival for U.S. citizens. * Modi also said people of Indian origin would be granted lifetime visas. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
