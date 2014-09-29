* Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) falls 2 percent. * Morgan Stanley downgrades to "underweight" from "equalweight." * Cites "lofty" valuations despite "weak" earnings growth. * HUL trades at 37.6 times 12-month forward earnings compared with 35 times for peers, Thomson Reuters data shows. * Morgan Stanley says ITC is its top pick in the Indian consumer goods sector. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)