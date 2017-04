* The USD/INR pair trading at 61.4375/4425, off day's high of 61.5050 but above Friday's 61.14/15 close. * Advance erases falls on Friday after S&P upgraded India's outlook to "stable." * Caution prevails ahead of the RBI policy review on Tuesday * The RBI expected to keep repo rate on hold but tone in statement to be key. * USD/INR hit a 1-1/2 month high on Friday of 61.62. * Asian currencies retreat broadly on upward revision to U.S. GDP growth. * The NSE index up 0.1 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)