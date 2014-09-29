Fitch Places ITAS Mutua on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed ITAS Mutua's (ITAS) 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also placed ITAS's subordinated notes' 'BB' rating on RWN. The rating actions follow ITAS's announcement that its general manager resigned on 12 April 2017 and magistrates have as a precautionary measure pending judicial investigatio