BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares reports Q1 EPS $0.10
* Qtrly increase in net interest income of $931 thousand from same period in 2016
Sept 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 5, 2022
Coupon 0 pct
Issue price 47.475
Reoffer price 47.475
Payment Date October 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan & Deutsche Bank
Listing Lux
Full fees 32.5 cents (m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 900 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0318345971
