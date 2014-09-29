TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Apr 24

Apr 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14QJ0 HDFC 90D 25-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 1 500 99.9829