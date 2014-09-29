BRIEF-Panache Innovations says to consider appointment of CFO
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, Sep 29 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36500 ICS-201(B22mm) 37000 ICS-102(B22mm) 24800 ICS-103(23mm) 27000 ICS-104(24mm) 32400 ICS-202(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(26mm) 29500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30900 ICS-105(27mm) 35100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 32300 ICS-105PHR(28) 36100 ICS-105(28mm) 34000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33800 ICS-105(29mm) 35200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34900 ICS-105(30mm) 36000 ICS-105(31mm) 37000 ICS-106(32mm) 38500 ICS-107(34mm) 46500
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14QJ0 HDFC 90D 25-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 1 500 99.9829