Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Suncorp-Metway Ltd (Suncorp-Metway)

Issue Amount 250 million Sterling

Maturity Date October 6,2017

Coupon 3 month Libor+60 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor+60 basis points

Payment Date October 7,2014

Lead Manager(s) NAB,RBS & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+(Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1114986018

