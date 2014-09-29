Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Soffin

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date September 19,2017

Coupon 0.050

Issue price 100.0440

Reoffer price 100.0440

Spread Minus 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswap

Payment Date October 6,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1 billion Euro when fungible.

ISIN DE000A12T5L0

