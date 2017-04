* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.4 percent. * A close below 7,954.35 would mark the NSE Index's first monthly fall in five. * The 50-share index ended 0.12 pct lower at 7,958.90 on Monday. * The central bank is expected to sound neutral, hold rates steady. * Asian stocks unsettled by Hong Kong unrest, sluggish China factories data. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan slumps 0.8 percent. * Foreign investors bought shares worth 1.50 billion rupees ($24.37 million) on Monday, snapping their four-day selling streak - NSE. * Window-dressing by funds due to quarter-end could spark some buying in midcaps. (1 US dollar = 61.5450 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)