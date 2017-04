* The USD/INR pair seen range-bound after Monday's 61.53/54 close. * RBI expected to keep its main interest rates unchanged. * The dollar on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. * Month-end demand from importers seen aiding the pair. * Nifty futures trading down 0.4 percent. * The pair trading at 61.52/55 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)