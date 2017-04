* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at Monday's close of 8.49 percent. * Traders awaiting the outcome of the central bank's policy meeting where it is widely expected to leave rates unchanged. * Some traders say a cut in the statutory liquidity ratio and/or the held-to-maturity ratio will cause a small sell-off. * Weakness in the rupee, however, may hurt sentiment for debt. * Brent crude edges back towards $97 a barrel on ample supplies. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)