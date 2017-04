* Business process outsourcing company HOV Services surges 11.5 percent. * Adds to Monday's 20 percent jump. * Marks its highest intraday level since Nov 2010. * Said on Monday SourceHOV Holdings Inc., in which it holds a minority stake, will merge with BancTec Group LLC * Board meets later in the day to consider the transaction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)