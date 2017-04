* NSE index up 0.07 percent, the BSE index is 0.08 percent higher. * Stocks in a tight range ahead of RBI policy review where it is expected to sound neutral, hold rates steady. * Housing Development Finance Corp is up 1.5 percent on value buying. * Tata Consultancy Services down 1 percent on profit-taking. * However, a close below 7,954.35 would mark the NSE Index's first monthly fall in five. * Also, Asian stocks unsettled by Hong Kong unrest, sluggish China factories data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)