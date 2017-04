* USD/INR rises to 61.77, a level last seen on March 5. * The pair, which closed at 61.53/54 on Monday, now trades at 61.7575. * Traders say fall in the euro to below 1.26 levels on the back of disappointing euro zone inflation data hurt sentiment for the local unit. * The dollar index up 0.55 percent to a fresh four-year high. * The RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday. * Month-end dollar demand from importers also aiding the pair. * Nifty provisionally ends up 0.07 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)