* Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps to 8.52 percent, highest level since Sept. 12. * RBI also says to gradually bring down banks' held-to-maturity ratio to 22 percent from 24 percent next year. * RBI keeps policy rates unchanged at policy review, in line with expectations. * 10-year seen rising to 8.55 percent in the near-term. * Overnight indexed swaps however little changed post policy. * Benchmark 5-year rate and the 1-year rate steady at 7.83 percent and 8.41 percent, respectively. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)