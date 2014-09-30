BRIEF-Mercialys Q1 rental revenues up by 1.4 pct to 46.2 million euros
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Bank of Oman
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 07, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.177
Reoffer price 99.177
Yield 3.305 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, NBAD & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1117537172
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.