BRIEF-Mercialys Q1 rental revenues up by 1.4 pct to 46.2 million euros
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Berlin
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 0.600 pct
ISIN DE000A11QH91
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 0.600 pct
ISIN DE000A11QH83
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.