Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wesfarmers Limited

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date October 7, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.794

Reoffer yield 1.281 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.5bp

Over the 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1118029633

