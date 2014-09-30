Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Enterprise Inns PLC

Issue Amount 249.521 million sterling

Maturity Date October 6, 2023

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.0 pct

Spread 369.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2023 UKT

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS, Barclays, BNP Paribas & Lloyds

Ratings BB- (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1112725814

