* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.14 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 4.86 billion rupees ($78.70 million) on Tuesday - NSE. * Overseas investor sold shares for five sessions out of past six. * Asian shares slip as continued civil unrest in Hong Kong saps confidence. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan slumps 0.43 percent. * Also, India's 2014 monsoon ends with double-digit rain deficit * India's Apr-Aug fiscal deficit touches 75 pct of full-year target. * Obama, Modi work to deepen improving U.S.-India ties. (1 US dollar = 61.7500 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)