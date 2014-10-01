* The 10-year bond yield seen rangebound after the RBI left policy rates unchanged on Tuesday. * The paper ended at 8.51 percent on Tuesday. * Volatility likely as banks prepare to close half-yearly books. * Sentiment, however, will remain positive with the government's borrowing target for Oct-March within market expectations. * 10-year paper seen in an 8.45 to 8.55 percent range for the day. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)