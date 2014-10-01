* The USD/INR pair seen choppy after Tuesday's 61.7450/61.7550 close. * Volatility likely as banks prepare for market holidays. * The rupee posted its worst month in September vs the dollar, since the record low levels of August 2013. * The dollar rose above 110 yen for the first time since August 2008 on Wednesday. * Asian currencies trading weaker versus the dollar. * Nifty futures down 0.13 percent. The dollar Index up 0.13 percent. * The pair trading at 61.74/77 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)