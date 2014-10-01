* Jet Airways (India) gains 3.3 percent, SpiceJet up 3.9 percent. * Indian Oil Corp cuts jet fuel price by an average of nearly 3 percent across cities in India. (bit.ly/1yyCDkO) * Jet fuel traditionally marks nearly a third of an airline's operational cost. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)