* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.48 percent. * Some bargain buying seen after yield rose to 8.52 percent, its highest level since Sept. 11, on Tuesday. * Traders say 10-year paper will hold in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent range in the near-term in the absence of any fresh triggers. * Monetary policy in line with market expectations, and traders to now watch global factors, rupee moves for direction. * Brent crude edges above $95 a barrel but well below $100, keeping sentiment for local bonds positive. * Rupee trading weaker on day but off 7-month low hit early. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)