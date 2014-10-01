* BSE index is down 0.1 percent, the NSE index falls 0.1 percent. * Oil and gas explorers fall tracking lower crude oil prices. * Brent crude oil dropped to two-year lows but is now above $95 on relief over China's PMI. * Traders also awaiting government decision on raising gas prices by Nov. 15. * Reliance Industries Ltd down 1.1 percent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp dips 0.9 percent. * GAIL (India) Ltd falls 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)