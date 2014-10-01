US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text) * Hero MotoCorp gains 2.2 percent. * September sales rise by 30 percent beating some estimates. * Auto and motorcycle makers are expected to benefit from the upcoming festive season in October. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur