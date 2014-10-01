(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text) * MindTree falls 0.5 percent on brokers' downgrades. * Goldman Sachs cuts rating to "sell" from "neutral." * Says current valuation "leaves hardly any room for the already stretched expectations to disappoint." * Credit Suisse downgrades to "neutral" from "outperform". * Says "strong share price performance makes valuations rich." * MindTree trading at 17 times 1-year forward earnings vs 16.2 times for rivals - Thomson Reuters Data. * Stock up 54.6 percent in 2014 vs CNX IT index's 18.8 percent gain. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)