(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text) * Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) fall on worries RBI may tighten norms for bad loans. * RBI on Tuesday said changes in the NBFC regulatory framework to be introduced by end of this month. * Shriram Transport Finance falls 1.5 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services down 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)