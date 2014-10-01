US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text) * Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) fall on worries RBI may tighten norms for bad loans. * RBI on Tuesday said changes in the NBFC regulatory framework to be introduced by end of this month. * Shriram Transport Finance falls 1.5 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services down 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur