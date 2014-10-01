* Software exporters gain on hopes weakness in currencies against U.S. dollar would aid margins from overseas. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.9 percent, Infosys up 1.7 percent. * Wipro surges 2.4 percent while HCL Technologies advances 2 percent. * The dollar index climbed to a four-year high against a basket of currencies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)